Damon Lane Caldwell

Damon Lane Caldwell, 22, of Cantonment, Florida, passed away Friday, July 22, 2023.

Damon was loved by all that knew him. He enjoyed staying up late with his Grammie and Grandaddy, talking and spending time together. Damon absolutely loved history and could tell you anything you wanted to know, he especially loved the history of music and war. He was fond of his pets; his dog, Biscuit and bearded dragon, Al. Damon often got a kick out of playing “I got your paws” with Biscuit and giving him too many treats. He could often be found wrestling with his little brothers and playing pranks on his Grammie. One of his favorite things was online gaming with his best friends; Pace, Trey, Dustin, Sasha, Skye, Zach A., Nathaniel, Crosby, Ricky, Zach D., Kazumi, Josh, and Tyler. Damon loved riding his motorcycle and spending time with the motorcycle club.

Damon worked for Jonathan Patti at Gulf Coast Seafood for many years. Over time Jonathan was no longer just a boss, but also a best friend. This friendship continued after Damon left the company. He was very hard-working and easily made friends wherever he went. While working at The Veranda of Pensacola, he worked side by side in the kitchen with Lito, a friend that ended up being like a brother. He had plans to attend trade school in the coming year.

He is preceded in death by great grandparents, Alfred and Jackie Kirk, and Duane Caldwell.

He is survived by grandparents, Robert and Cheryl Caldwell, and Jackie McCartney; mother, Crystal Caldwell; brothers and sisters, Abby Brazwell (Peyton), Grayson Caldwell, Hayden Caldwell, and Sabrina Pena Navarro; great grandmother, Peggy Odom; aunts and uncles, Jake Caldwell, Heather Caldwell Parker, and Stephanie Hanak (Russell); cousins, Courtney DeWall, Kyle Caldwell, Cole Caldwell, Charlotte Hanak, Rose Hanak, and Katie Hanak; “Brother from another Mother”, Pace; and best friends, Trey, Josiah, Drake, and Jonathan.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 29 from 10 a.m until service time at 11 .m. at Trahan Family Funeral Home. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 29 at Trahan Family Funeral Home. The Caldwell family asks everyone to wear a t-shirt and jeans.