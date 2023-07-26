D.R. Horton Lowers OLF-8 Offer From $42 Million To $24.1 Million As BOCC Holds Back 241 Acres

July 26, 2023


D.R. Horton has lowered their offer for the OLF-8 property from $42 million to $24.1 million, according to Escambia County Commissioner Jeff Bergosh.

The homebuilder’s original offer was for 540 acres on Nine Mile Road, but now the Escambia County Commission wants to retain 241 acres for economic development and job growth.

New plans from D.R. Horton show 99 acres for commercial use including restaurants, retail, offices, medial and a town center. The plan also shows 170 acres with 1,133 residential units, including 360 townhomes and 336 apartments.

The BOCC is expected to discuss the $24.1 million offer as early as their next meeting on August 3.

