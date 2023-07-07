Century Reports Sewage Spill From Pump Used To Bypass Failed Lift Station

July 7, 2023

A problem with a pump led to a sewage spill in Century.

About 200 gallons of raw sewage spilled in about 15 minutes beginning at 8 p.m. Wednesday in the area of Jefferson Avenue and the railroad tracks, across the street from the Pilgrim Lodge Baptist Church, according to a Florida Department of Environmental Protection report. The town said a float switch in the pump failed.

According to the report, lime was applied to the biosolids but none of the spill was recovered.

The sewage lift station at the location has been completely down for an extended period of time, and the “temporary” pump is used to bypass the failed equipment.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 