Cantonment Man Charged With Elderly Abuse For Allegedly Hitting Woman With Bat

July 15, 2023

A Cantonment man is accused of felony elderly abuse for allegedly striking a woman with a baseball bat.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Sacred Heart Emergency Room on Nine Mile Road where the 66-year old victim told deputies that William Ladon Stacey, 62, was forcing her to move out of our house. He followed her while yelling before picking up an aluminum bat and striking her in the arm and head, according to arrest report.

The victim stated that she has never had a romantic relationship with Stacey, but no further information was provided in the arrest report.

Deputies said there were no visible marks on the victim’s arms, but there was swelling and broken skin on the side of her head consistent with her statements.

Stacey remained in the Escambia County Jail Saturday morning with bond set at $5,000.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 