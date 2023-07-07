$7.5 Million Construction Project Continues On Mobile Highway From Nine Mile To Pine Forest

A $7.5 million resurfacing project is underway on Mobile Highway between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road.

The project, which began in September 2022, also includes:

Installation of a new traffic signal at Klondike Road, and signal improvements at Blue Angel Parkway.

Renewing guardrail, signing, and pavement markings.

Improving various drainage structures.

Widening for turn lane additions, to include five-foot “keyhole” bicycle lanes, at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.

The project is currently estimated to be completed in early 2024.

Pictured: Equipment is staged to begin drilling for the foundation of the new traffic signal mast at Klondike Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.