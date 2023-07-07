$7.5 Million Construction Project Continues On Mobile Highway From Nine Mile To Pine Forest

July 11, 2023

A $7.5 million resurfacing project is underway on Mobile Highway between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road.

The project, which began in September 2022, also includes:

  • Installation of a new traffic signal at Klondike Road, and signal improvements at Blue Angel Parkway.
  • Renewing guardrail, signing, and pavement markings.
  • Improving various drainage structures.
  • Widening for turn lane additions, to include five-foot “keyhole” bicycle lanes, at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.

The project is currently estimated to be completed in early 2024.

Pictured: Equipment is staged to begin drilling for the foundation of the new traffic signal mast at Klondike Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

