$7.5 Million Construction Project Continues On Mobile Highway From Nine Mile To Pine Forest
July 11, 2023
A $7.5 million resurfacing project is underway on Mobile Highway between Nine Mile Road and Pine Forest Road.
The project, which began in September 2022, also includes:
- Installation of a new traffic signal at Klondike Road, and signal improvements at Blue Angel Parkway.
- Renewing guardrail, signing, and pavement markings.
- Improving various drainage structures.
- Widening for turn lane additions, to include five-foot “keyhole” bicycle lanes, at the Woodside Road, Klondike Road, and Millview Road intersections.
The project is currently estimated to be completed in early 2024.
Pictured: Equipment is staged to begin drilling for the foundation of the new traffic signal mast at Klondike Road. Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.
