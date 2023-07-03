Florida, Alabama Troopers Kick Off ‘Operation Southern Slow Down’

July 18, 2023

The Florida Highway Patrol and Alabama State Troopers have kicked off “Operation Southern Slow Down,” a joint effort with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the other southern states of Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

All five states and local law enforcement agencies will conduct a week-long speed enforcement campaign. FHP will specifically focus on detecting and citing drivers for exceeding the posted speed limits across Florida’s interstate corridors.

“The Florida Highway Patrol will be working with our many dedicated law enforcement partners toward providing highway safety,” said Colonel Gary L. Howze, Director of the Florida Highway Patrol. “Your FHP Troopers will be on patrol monitoring traffic for hazardous drivers and enforcing traffic laws along Florida’s state highways in support of Operation Southern Slowdown.”

