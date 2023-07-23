35,000 Pounds Of Food, 350 Backpacks Benefit Hundreds Of Families (With Photo Gallery)

Hundreds of families received a helping hand Saturday during a food and backpack distribution in Gonzalez.

A large group of volunteers distributed 30,000 pounds of food and 350 backpacks filled with supplies and socks in about an hour and a half at the Gonzalez Methodist Church.

Rep. Michelle Salzman, the Gonzalez Methodist Church and other community partners sponsored the event, which was open to all in need with no eligibility requirements.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.