Woman Gets Life Plus 45 Years For Sexually Abusing Child For Years

A woman has been sentenced to serve life plus an additional 45 years in state prison for sexually abusing a child over a period of several years.

Sammi-Jo Lorn Combs was also designed as a sexual predator by Judge John Simon after she entered a plea to one count of sexual battery by a person in familial authority, three counts of lewd or lascivious battery on a victim aged 12 to 14, and one count of child abuse without causing great bodily harm.

On June 17 2020, an investigation began after the victim disclosed that Combs and Larry Steve Snipes had been sexually abusing the victim for a period of three years. Combs and Snipes were involved in a romantic relationship for years and started sexually abusing the victim when she was just 11-years old, according to prosecutors. The abuse continued until the victim was 14-years old. During Snipes’ trial, Combs was called as a witness, admitting that she and Snipes had been sexually abusing the victim.

“A victim of egregious child abuse like this will never live the same way after their traumatic experience. That is why someone who has abused a child in this manner should never be allowed to carry on with their lives like normal either.”, Assistant State Attorney Carrie Gilmer told the jury.

Snipes was sentenced in May to serve 10 consecutive life sentences on four counts of sexual battery of victim under 12, four counts of sexual battery of a victim under 18, one count of cruelty toward a child, one count of obscene material distribution to a minor and four counts of lewd or lascivious battery.