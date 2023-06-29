This Is Who Had The Winning Fantasy 5 Ticket Sold On Nine Mile Road

We now know who had Sunday midday’s winning Fantasy 5 ticket sold on Nine Mile Road.

The Florida Lottery says the ticket worth $14,361.68 in the June 25 drawing was claimed by Patricia Ann Lyons of Pensacola. The ticket sold at Cumberland Farms at 5901 West Nine Mile Road was one of four winning tickets in the drawing. The other winning tickets were sold in Clearwater, Miami and Tallahassee.

Sunday’s midday winning numbers were 7-18-19-28-35.