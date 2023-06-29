Tate High Cheerleaders Hold Lil Aggies Summer Cheer Camp (With Gallery)

The Tate High School cheerleaders held their three-day Lil Aggies Summer Camp this week.

During the clinic, athletes learned proper stretch techniques, sideline cheers and chants, proper jump techniques, motion placements, as well as stunting and tumbling skill building.

The Aggies cheerleaders are planning their next clinic for the fall.

