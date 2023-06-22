School Board Approves Contract With Interim Superintendent Keith Leonard

June 22, 2023

The Escambia County School Board has unanimously approved a contract with interim Superintendent Keith Leonard.

Leonard took over June 1 after the board voted 3-2 in May to terminate former Superintendent Tim Smith. Leonard, previously the assistant superintendent of human resources, was the runner-up in the selection process with Smith was hired in 2020.

In the contract, he will be paid $160,000 per year plus $500 per month for automobile expenses and $200 a month for business expenses. He can also receive $3,000 to $7,500 in incentives based upon his performance evaluation.

The contract ends June 30, 2024, at which time the board can extend or modify the agreement if a permanent superintendent has not been found.

Like Smith, Leonard can be terminated by the board without cause. He can resign with a 90 day notice.

