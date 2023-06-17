Permit Fees for Escambia County Severe Weather Damage Repairs Waived

June 17, 2023

Escambia County is waiving permitting fees for storm damage repairs to buildings and fences resulting from the severe weather occurrence in the region on June 15-16.

The grace period will last until close of business at 4:30 p.m. October 16, 2023. Applicants must provide documentation for storm caused damage to include photos, videos, or insurance claims with their permit application to obtain the waiver. For a permit application, click here.

Escambia County said storm damage repairs to secure structures for safety purposes can begin on essential building components without immediate permitting, however, an application must be submitted for the repairs to Escambia County Building Services by close of business June 26, 2023.

In addition, Building Services will have a permitting technician stationed at the Santa Rosa Island Authority beginning Tuesday, June 20, to assist Pensacola Beach citizens with their permitting needs.

For more information, please contact Building Services at (850) 595-3550.

