Most Government Offices Closed Today For Juneteenth

Most Escambia County offices and facilities and Century offices will be closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday.

TOWN OF CENTURY

All Town of Century offices will be closed.

ESCAMBIA COUNTY

The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 19, 2023.

Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:

West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)

Escambia County Property Appraiser

Escambia County Tax Collector

Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare

Escambia County Supervisor of Elections

Escambia County Extension Office

Waste Services Administration

ECAT administrative offices

Open On Monday/Exceptions