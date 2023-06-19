Most Government Offices Closed Today For Juneteenth
June 19, 2023
Most Escambia County offices and facilities and Century offices will be closed Monday in observance of the federal Juneteenth holiday.
TOWN OF CENTURY
All Town of Century offices will be closed.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY
The following Escambia County offices will be closed on June 19, 2023.
Escambia County Board of County Commissioners - all departments including:
- West Florida Public Libraries (all locations)
- Escambia County Property Appraiser
- Escambia County Tax Collector
- Escambia County Department of Animal Welfare
- Escambia County Supervisor of Elections
- Escambia County Extension Office
- Waste Services Administration
- ECAT administrative offices
Open On Monday/Exceptions
- ECAT will run current weekday service Monday, June 19. UWF trolleys will not run. Regular service will resume Tuesday, June 20.
- The Clerk’s Official Records, Finance, Treasury and Clerk to the Board offices located at 221 Palafox Place will be closed. The Clerk’s Century office located at 7500 N. Century Blvd. will also be closed. All other Clerk’s offices located at the MC Blanchard Judicial Building, Theodore Bruno Juvenile Building and Public Records Center will be open.
- The Perdido Landfill will be open with regular hours Monday, June 19.
