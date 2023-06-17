Health Department Urges Post-Storm Safety

The Florida Department of Health in Escambia County is encouraging residents and visitors to follow critical safety measures following severe storms.

With the recent storm activity that has affected our area, it is imperative for individuals and communities to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions and responses to ensure their well-being. Three areas of concern are proper generator use, flood water safety, and mosquito control.

Improper use of generators can lead to tragic consequences. Generators should be operated outdoors in a well-ventilated area away from windows, doors, and vents. Carbon monoxide (CO) produced by generators is a silent killer. Never use a generator in a garage or enclosed space. Ensure generators are properly grounded to prevent electrocution and that they are not overloaded by exceeding the recommended wattage. Store fuel for generators in a safe and approved container away from living spaces.

Flood waters pose a serious health risk and should be approached with caution. Avoid walking or driving though floodwaters as they can be contaminated and hide dangerous debris or open manholes. Do not let children play in floodwaters. Thoroughly clean and disinfect affected areas after the flood waters recede to prevent the growth of mold and other harmful organisms.

Following a storm, stagnant water becomes a breeding ground for mosquitoes, which transmit diseases. Remove any standing water from containers, gutters, covers, and other objects around your property. Use insect repellents containing DEET, picaridin, or oil of lemon eucalyptus and be sure to follow label instructions carefully. When possible, wear long sleeves and pants to minimize exposed skin. Keep windows and doors screened to prevent mosquitos from entering living spaces.

“Following a storm of any kind, it is important for everyone to make safety a priority and be aware of the potential risks,” notes Marie Mott, Administrator of the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County. “We encourage everyone to follow these guidelines to prevent injuries, illnesses, spread of diseases, and other post-storm hazards. By following these guidelines, we can mitigate risks and promote a healthier and more secure environment for everyone.”