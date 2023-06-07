FHP: Escambia Motorcycle Deputy Injured In Crash With SUV During Escort

An Escambia County Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol deputy was injured when his motorcycle struck a SUV during an escort Wednesday morning.

The 48-year old male deputy was transported to Sacred Heart Hospital with leg injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol provided the following details on how the crash happened:

“A group of Escambia County Sheriff patrol motorcycles were escorting a large passenger bus westbound on East Nine Mile Road. As the escort approached the East Nine Mile Road / Pensacola Boulevard intersection at the southbound ramp, the rider of the lead motorcycle position his bike in the intersection to control traffic. The driver of an eastbound SUV came to a stop partially in the intersection. The second motorcycle came and relieved the first motorcycle and took over the traffic control duties at the intersection. The passenger bus entered the intersection to turn left but stopped due to the SUV had prevented the passenger bus from making a wide turn. The deputy then waved the SUV through the intersection as the third motorcycle turned left to attempt to move up in the procession. The third motorcycle collided into the SUV in the intersection.”

The 40-year old female SUV driver was not injured.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.