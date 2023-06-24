Escambia Sheriff’s Newest Vehicle Is a 1957 Chevy Bel Air

The newest vehicle in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office fleet is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The non-profit Escambia County Sheriff Foundation purchased and modified the classic car to gift to the ECSO ato further promote community engagement and pay tribute to the men and women who have served at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office throughout its history.

“This has quickly become a favorite in our fleet,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “This gift allows us to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of those who have proudly served at the Sheriff’s Office throughout our 200-year history, while providing us with another opportunity for community engagement.”

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Escambia County Sheriff Foundation exists to promote the community engagement efforts of the Sheriff’s Office while directly supporting its employees. It is the Foundation’s hope that this privately funded gift will help enhance the engagement efforts of the sheriff’s office while evoking a sense of pride from current employees as well as those who have come before.

The Chevy Bel Air was presented during an event at the Summer Vista Assisted Living Community.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.