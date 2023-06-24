Escambia Sheriff’s Newest Vehicle Is a 1957 Chevy Bel Air

June 24, 2023

The newest vehicle in the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office fleet is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air.

The non-profit Escambia County Sheriff Foundation purchased and modified the classic car to gift to the ECSO ato further promote community engagement and pay tribute to the men and women who have served at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office throughout its history.

“This has quickly become a favorite in our fleet,” Sheriff Chip Simmons said. “This gift allows us to acknowledge the dedication and sacrifice of those who have proudly served at the Sheriff’s Office throughout our 200-year history, while providing us with another opportunity for community engagement.”

For more photos, click or tap here.

The Escambia County Sheriff Foundation exists to promote the community engagement efforts of the Sheriff’s Office while directly supporting its employees. It is the Foundation’s hope that this privately funded gift will help enhance the engagement efforts of the sheriff’s office while evoking a sense of pride from current employees as well as those who have come before.

The Chevy Bel Air was presented during an event at the Summer Vista Assisted Living Community.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Perry Doggrell, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 