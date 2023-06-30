Escambia Public Works Manager Aaron Smith Retires After 36 Years

Escambia County Public Works Division Manager Aaron Smith has retired after 36 years of service.

“Aaron’s career has had a huge impact on the community here in Escambia County, especially in the north end of the county,” Escambia County Administrator Wes Moreno said. “He’s just a wealth of knowledge, accomplished a lot, and this community is absolutely better because of his career here.”

A retirement lunch was held in his honor this week, where Smith said the department is a success because of the staff and the job that they do.

“Aaron is one of the people that we handed a job, handed him a responsibility and he is going to get it taken care of and do it right,” District 5 Commissioner Steven Barry said. “But the most important thing is to get the work done, and he’s always got a smile on his face.”

Smith said he does not really have any big plans as he heads into retirement.

“I’m going to take care of the grandkids, get them to school, and I’ll take care of mom and dad,” he said. “We’ll do some fishing; that’s where I’m headed.”

“No looking for potholes,” he quipped. “But I will report one if I hit it though.”

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.