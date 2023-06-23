Escambia County Fire Rescue Holds Awards Ceremony (With Gallery)
June 23, 2023
Escambia County Fire Rescue recently held an awards ceremony, presenting medals, citations and certificates to several firefighters.
Final Alarm medals were presented to the families of two late Century firefighters, civilians were honored for lifesaving efforts, retirees were honored and promotions were recognized.
For a photo gallery, click or tap here.
Career Fire Officer of the Year
- Lt. Jim Allen
Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year
- District Chief Brandon Stevens
Career Firefighter of the Year
- FF David Carballosa
Volunteer Firefighter of the Year
- FF Jay Ates
Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award
- FF Channin O’Connor
District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award
- FF Christianne Barry
Hurricane Ian Deployment Ribbon
- Deputy Chief Paul Williams
- Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core
- Lt. Nick Gradia
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- Lt. Jim Allen
- FF Kenny Fehl
- FF Chris Knezenski
Retiree Service Recognition Medal
- Capt. Craig Ammons
- Lt. John Van Matre
- Lt. Steve Bode
- Lt. Bill Halfacre
Final Alarm Medal
- Retired District Chief Regi Burkett
- FF J.B. Johnson
Civilian Lifesaving Award
- John Haynes
- Kristina Barth
Service Recognition Medal
- Warehouse Supervisor John Elswick
- Division Chief Greg Campanella
- Battalion Chief Jon Hollingsworth
- Division Chief Joe Quinn
- Lt. Jeff Tavener
- Lt. Tad Bush
- FF Jason Rocco
Distinguished Service Medal (Structure Fire with Rescue of Trapped Victim on 8/27/2021)
- Lt. Ronson Cloer
- FF Robert Held
Company Citation (Structure Fire with Rescue of Trapped Victim on 8/27/2021)
- Lt. Joey Jasionowski
- FF Scott Walther
- FF Robert Vardeman
- FF Nick Segner
Medal of Courage (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication on 9/19/2021)
- Lt. Daniel Mills
- FF Kenny Fehl
- FF Will Smith
Distinguished Service Medal (Saved a Choking Victim on 6/22/2021 and Saved a Cardiac Arrest Victim on 8/3/2021)
- Division Chief Joe Quinn
Distinguished Service Medal (Saved a Firefighter in Cardiac Arrest)
- Lt. Sean King
- Lt. Nick Gradia
- Lt. TJ Smith
- Lt. Ian Sumner
- FF Peter Welch
- FF Robert Held
- FF Brian Kraatz
- FF Michael Iglesias
- FF Baylen Payne
Company Citation with Ribbon (Saved a Firefighter in Cardiac Arrest)
- Lt. Jeff Tavener
- FF JP Norris
- FF Ryan Callahan
- FF Clint Miller
Medal of Courage (Mayday Incident at Jasmine Creek Apartments)
- Lt. Jim Beagle
Company Citation (Mayday Incident at Jasmine Creek Apartments)
- FF Jacob Hoskins
- FF Brent Nesmith
- FF Garett Chandler
Medal of Courage (Mayday Incident on Mathison Road)
- FF Dale Dirks
- FF Jacob Hoskins
Company Citation with Ribbon (Water Rescue Involving Multiple Victims on 1/4/2023)
- Capt. Wesley Barnett
- Lt. Josh Rowe
- FF/Paramedic Guy Meredith
- FF Rick Mauro
- FF Robert Stivers
- FF Mattox Chapman
Company Citation with Ribbon (Water Rescue Involving Multiple Victims on 3/16/2022)
- Lt./Paramedic Jeff Tavener
- FF JP Norris
- FF Stephen Service
- FF Matt Van Matre
Company Citation (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication 9/22/2022)
- Lt. Dimitri Jansen
- FF Donovan Murphy
- FF Michael Maddrey
- FF Logan McGuffey
Company Citation (Saved a Cardiac Arrest Patient on 1/4/2023)
- Lt. Jim Allen
- FF Tony Buscaino
- FF Mathius Russ
Company Citation with Ribbon (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication)
- Battalion Chief Jon Hollingsworth
- District Chief Brandon Stevens
- Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core
- Lt. Ian Sumner
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- FF Jacob Creighton
- FF Anthony Rizzo
- FF Nathan Montgomery
- FF Chris French
- FF Chris Knezenski
- FF Zach McMillan
- FF Jonathan Welsh
Company Citation with Ribbon (Electrocution at Pensacola Christian College)
- Deputy Chief Paul Williams
- Division Chief Norman Robinson
- Battalion Chief Adam Bobe
- Lt. Jake Anderson
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- Lt. Matt Scallan
- FF Charles Bailey
- FF Kyle Muldoon
- FF Zach Aceto
- FF Aubrey Ashcraft
- FF Garrett Chandler
- FF Brent Nesmith
- FF Reiner Crabtree
- FF Jeff Huber
Company Citation with Ribbon (Locating and Removing a Lost Person from Wildland Area on 11/3/2021)
- Lt. Scott Hunsucker
- Lt. Tad Bush
- FF Jon Quina
- FF Anthony Stafford
- FF John Longsworth
- FF Michael Maddrey
- FF Jacob Hoskins
- FF Ryan Callahan
Company Citation with Ribbon (Locating, Treating and Removing Patient from Wildland/Swamp Area on 1/4/2023)
- Lt. Jeff Roher
- Lt. Dan Kunz
- Lt. Daniel Mills
- FF Tim Nagim
- FF Wesley Brandt
- FF Jakub Fajardo
- FF Charles Bailey
- FF Ryan Callahan
- FF Gordon Wilson
- FF Sean Straut
- FF Kyle Saxton
- FF Geoff Carmichael
Company Citation (Peripheral Entrapment at the County Jail)
- Battalion Chief Curt Isakson
- Lt. Keith Chapman
- Lt. Charles McGuffey
- Lt. Jake Anderson
- FF David Carballosa
- FF Zack Aceto
- FF Josh Reeves
- FF Phillip Hoffman
- FF Brandon Figueredo
- FF Michael Iglesias
- FF Kyle Muldoon
Company Citation with Ribbon (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication)
- Lt. Dimitri Jansen
- Lt. Lyndon Halteman
- FF Michael Maddrey
- FF Logan McGuffey
- FF Donovan Murphy
- FF Justin Marcum
- FF Marcus Fairley
- FF Jacob Stevenson
Promotions
The following individuals were promoted to the position of Lieutenant:
- Lt. Justin Marcum
- Lt. Kyle Saxton
- Lt. Phillip Hoffman
- Lt. John Longsworth
- Lt. Jacob Creighton
- Lt. JP Owens
- Lt. Tom Schwarz
The following individuals were promoted to the position of Captain:
- Capt. Scott Averill
- Capt. Wesley Barnett
- Capt. Dan Kunz
The following individuals transferred from company officer positions to training and safety lieutenants:
- Lt. Jim Allen
- Lt. Daniel Akerman
- Lt. TJ Smith
