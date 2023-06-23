Escambia County Fire Rescue Holds Awards Ceremony (With Gallery)

Escambia County Fire Rescue recently held an awards ceremony, presenting medals, citations and certificates to several firefighters.

Final Alarm medals were presented to the families of two late Century firefighters, civilians were honored for lifesaving efforts, retirees were honored and promotions were recognized.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Career Fire Officer of the Year

Lt. Jim Allen

Volunteer Fire Officer of the Year

District Chief Brandon Stevens

Career Firefighter of the Year

FF David Carballosa

Volunteer Firefighter of the Year

FF Jay Ates

Lieutenant Terrell Jackson Award

FF Channin O’Connor

District Chief Dwain Bradshaw Award

FF Christianne Barry

Hurricane Ian Deployment Ribbon

Deputy Chief Paul Williams

Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core

Lt. Nick Gradia

Lt. Keith Chapman

Lt. Jim Allen

FF Kenny Fehl

FF Chris Knezenski

Retiree Service Recognition Medal

Capt. Craig Ammons

Lt. John Van Matre

Lt. Steve Bode

Lt. Bill Halfacre

Final Alarm Medal

Retired District Chief Regi Burkett

FF J.B. Johnson

Civilian Lifesaving Award

John Haynes

Kristina Barth

Service Recognition Medal

Warehouse Supervisor John Elswick

Division Chief Greg Campanella

Battalion Chief Jon Hollingsworth

Division Chief Joe Quinn

Lt. Jeff Tavener

Lt. Tad Bush

FF Jason Rocco

Distinguished Service Medal (Structure Fire with Rescue of Trapped Victim on 8/27/2021)

Lt. Ronson Cloer

FF Robert Held

Company Citation (Structure Fire with Rescue of Trapped Victim on 8/27/2021)

Lt. Joey Jasionowski

FF Scott Walther

FF Robert Vardeman

FF Nick Segner

Medal of Courage (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication on 9/19/2021)

Lt. Daniel Mills

FF Kenny Fehl

FF Will Smith

Distinguished Service Medal (Saved a Choking Victim on 6/22/2021 and Saved a Cardiac Arrest Victim on 8/3/2021)

Division Chief Joe Quinn

Distinguished Service Medal (Saved a Firefighter in Cardiac Arrest)

Lt. Sean King

Lt. Nick Gradia

Lt. TJ Smith

Lt. Ian Sumner

FF Peter Welch

FF Robert Held

FF Brian Kraatz

FF Michael Iglesias

FF Baylen Payne

Company Citation with Ribbon (Saved a Firefighter in Cardiac Arrest)

Lt. Jeff Tavener

FF JP Norris

FF Ryan Callahan

FF Clint Miller

Medal of Courage (Mayday Incident at Jasmine Creek Apartments)

Lt. Jim Beagle

Company Citation (Mayday Incident at Jasmine Creek Apartments)

FF Jacob Hoskins

FF Brent Nesmith

FF Garett Chandler

Medal of Courage (Mayday Incident on Mathison Road)

FF Dale Dirks

FF Jacob Hoskins

Company Citation with Ribbon (Water Rescue Involving Multiple Victims on 1/4/2023)

Capt. Wesley Barnett

Lt. Josh Rowe

FF/Paramedic Guy Meredith

FF Rick Mauro

FF Robert Stivers

FF Mattox Chapman

Company Citation with Ribbon (Water Rescue Involving Multiple Victims on 3/16/2022)

Lt./Paramedic Jeff Tavener

FF JP Norris

FF Stephen Service

FF Matt Van Matre

Company Citation (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication 9/22/2022)

Lt. Dimitri Jansen

FF Donovan Murphy

FF Michael Maddrey

FF Logan McGuffey

Company Citation (Saved a Cardiac Arrest Patient on 1/4/2023)

Lt. Jim Allen

FF Tony Buscaino

FF Mathius Russ

Company Citation with Ribbon (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication)

Battalion Chief Jon Hollingsworth

District Chief Brandon Stevens

Assistant District Chief Yoshimi Core

Lt. Ian Sumner

Lt. Keith Chapman

FF Jacob Creighton

FF Anthony Rizzo

FF Nathan Montgomery

FF Chris French

FF Chris Knezenski

FF Zach McMillan

FF Jonathan Welsh

Company Citation with Ribbon (Electrocution at Pensacola Christian College)

Deputy Chief Paul Williams

Division Chief Norman Robinson

Battalion Chief Adam Bobe

Lt. Jake Anderson

Lt. Keith Chapman

Lt. Matt Scallan

FF Charles Bailey

FF Kyle Muldoon

FF Zach Aceto

FF Aubrey Ashcraft

FF Garrett Chandler

FF Brent Nesmith

FF Reiner Crabtree

FF Jeff Huber

Company Citation with Ribbon (Locating and Removing a Lost Person from Wildland Area on 11/3/2021)

Lt. Scott Hunsucker

Lt. Tad Bush

FF Jon Quina

FF Anthony Stafford

FF John Longsworth

FF Michael Maddrey

FF Jacob Hoskins

FF Ryan Callahan

Company Citation with Ribbon (Locating, Treating and Removing Patient from Wildland/Swamp Area on 1/4/2023)

Lt. Jeff Roher

Lt. Dan Kunz

Lt. Daniel Mills

FF Tim Nagim

FF Wesley Brandt

FF Jakub Fajardo

FF Charles Bailey

FF Ryan Callahan

FF Gordon Wilson

FF Sean Straut

FF Kyle Saxton

FF Geoff Carmichael

Company Citation (Peripheral Entrapment at the County Jail)

Battalion Chief Curt Isakson

Lt. Keith Chapman

Lt. Charles McGuffey

Lt. Jake Anderson

FF David Carballosa

FF Zack Aceto

FF Josh Reeves

FF Phillip Hoffman

FF Brandon Figueredo

FF Michael Iglesias

FF Kyle Muldoon

Company Citation with Ribbon (Motor Vehicle Crash with Extrication)

Lt. Dimitri Jansen

Lt. Lyndon Halteman

FF Michael Maddrey

FF Logan McGuffey

FF Donovan Murphy

FF Justin Marcum

FF Marcus Fairley

FF Jacob Stevenson

Promotions

The following individuals were promoted to the position of Lieutenant:

Lt. Justin Marcum

Lt. Kyle Saxton

Lt. Phillip Hoffman

Lt. John Longsworth

Lt. Jacob Creighton

Lt. JP Owens

Lt. Tom Schwarz

The following individuals were promoted to the position of Captain:

Capt. Scott Averill

Capt. Wesley Barnett

Capt. Dan Kunz

The following individuals transferred from company officer positions to training and safety lieutenants: