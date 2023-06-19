Donnie Fay Jackson

Mr. Donnie Fay Jackson, Sr; age 76, passed away, Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Perdido, AL; surrounded by family at his bedside. He has resided most of his life in Atmore, AL. He was a proud member of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, and very proud of the work he did for the tribe.

Mr. Jackson enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a very simple man and a very stubborn one to, that loved his freedom and watching it rain. He enjoyed the outdoors, like traveling, riding his mowers, working in his shop, welding and building things. He enjoyed drinking a good cup of coffee, loved his maps, and his dogs.

Mr. Jackson is preceded in death by his father, Fay Jackson, mother, Ethel Mitchell Jackson, one sister, Ann Jackson, and second wife, Lisa Larrabee.

He is survived by his ex-wife and caregiver, Victoria Broadus, of Perdido, AL; one son, Donnie Jackson Roush, Jr; of Chattanooga, TN; two daughters, Ethel Lou Jackson (Scot) Hill, of Omaha, NE; Donna Faye Jackson (Robert) Koehrsen, of Perdido, AL; one brother, Pablo Melendez, of Colorado Springs, CO; two sisters, Judy Strickland, of Atmore, AL; Cynthia Jackson (Wes) Alvarez, of Pensacola, FL; eleven grandchildren, James Jackson, Felicia Jones Ellison, Nikolas Hill, Robert Todd Koehrsen, Jr; Angel Koehrsen, Rachelle Koehrsen, Cole Koehrsen, Calob Koehrsen, Kelsey Koehrsen, Austin Roush, Fiona Hill, seven great-grandchildren, Brayden Cox, Braxton Cox, Jaxon Ellison, Ava Ellison, Stone Jackson, Indigo Jackson, Ashton Koehrsen, other relatives and friends.

Funeral service will be held, Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 2:00 PM at Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home, LLC. with Rev. Wendell Hadley officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 22, 2023, from 1 p.m. until service time at 2 p.m at Petty- Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.