County Paves Fisher Landing Roadway, Portion Of Parking Lot

Escambia County recently paved Fischer Landing on the Escambia River in Century.

Escambia County Public Works paved the roadway from the end of the previously existing pavement, including a portion of the parking lot to the boat ramp.

Dedicated in 2008, Fisher Landing is maintained by the Town of Century. The dirt roadway and parking lot were frequently damaged by floodwaters when the river rises. The town does not have a road grader, so the county would repair the road.

To reach Fischer Landing, turn on the unmarked road north of Highway 4 just west of the bridge across the Escambia River.

It was originally funded by the Florida Communities Trust through the Preservation 2000 Program and was developed with financial assistance provided by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection through the Recreation Development Assistance Program.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.