Congressman Gaetz To Host Legislative Update Friday Evening In Jay

Congressman Matt Gaetz will host a “Legislative Update” Friday evening in Jay.

The event will take place at Scott’s Outdoors at 3898 West Highway 4 in Jay at 5:30 p.m. Free tickets are available here.

Gaetz is expected to provide an update on his work in Washington and in Florida’s First Congressional District, along with answering questions from the community.

The event is expected to last about an hour and a half.