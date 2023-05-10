West Florida HS Teacher Suspended, Charged With Aggravated Assault

A West Florida High School social students teacher has been suspended following his arrest on a felony charge Tuesday night.

Jerrod Wade Novotny, 44, was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The alleged incident happened last Thursday. A woman told Pensacola Police that he was drunk when he arrived at a track meet being held at Washington High School. According to a report, that made her angry and she would not allow him to go to dinner at Olive Garden.

But, he arrived at the restaurant “belligerent and drunk”, the report states.

Later that night, she woke up to Novotny standing over her, pointing a handgun at her before hiding the gun behind his back, the report continues.

The victim provided Pensacola Police with a text message sent the following day:

“I want to let you know something, no need to discuss or anything. I was truly heartbroken about what you did for dinner. Absolutely broken. I then called your mom so that there can be no going back, The Gun was to shoot myself. I was going to do It, And you woke up. I thought I would never fall In love. And I am sorry. I understand you want to leave for however long. Chill. I am Not asking you back. I think separation is right. I am sorry I failed to”.

The Escambia County Public Schools issued the following statement:

“This is a law enforcement matter. ECPS will continue to cooperate with our local law enforcement partners. We will abide by Florida law related to the appropriate employment actions required of us. This individual is currently suspended, per these statutory requirements.”