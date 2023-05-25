Rabid Fox Bites Three In Bratt, Rabid Bat Reported In Florida; Now A Bat Is Confirmed Rabid Near Flomaton

Days after three people were bitten by a rabid fox in Bratt and someone had an encounter with a rabid bat in Escambia County, Florida, officials say someone was exposed to a rabid bat near Flomaton.

On Wednesday, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) confirmed the rabies exposure near Flomaton.

“This should be a stern reminder that all pets should be properly vaccinated against rabies, given the circumstances of rabid animals now in the same general area,” Alabama Public Health Veterinarian Dr. Dee W. Jones said.

Last Friday, the Florida Department of Health (DOH-Escambia) issued a Rabies Alert for Escambia County, Florida, after three people were confirmed to be exposed to a rabid fox and one person was exposed to a rabid bat.

While the Escambia health department did not specify a location, NorthEscambia.com independently confirmed that three people were bit by a rabid fox in Bratt, in the general area of Northview High School and Travis Nelson Park.

“Rabies is a potentially fatal disease. It is important not to handle wild animals, to be aware of unusual acting animals, and to keep pets vaccinated against rabies,” said Marie Mott, DOH-Escambia administrator.

Mott recommended the following precautions: