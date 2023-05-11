Joe Lewis Pierce

Joe Lewis Pierce was born 1 September 1938 in Atmore, Alabama. He died at home in Atmore on 8 May 2023, after a prolonged illness. He was the ninth of eleven children born to Joseph Pierce and Carlee Rabb Pierce. Joe was married to Doratha Rodgers on 12 July 1963 in Finchburg, Alabama. Joe and Doratha have two children. The oldest is Rachel Meek, a Lieutenant Colonel, US Air Force (Retired). Rachel is married to Jay Meek. The youngest is Isaac Pierce, a Lieutenant Colonel, US Army. Isaac is married to Christi Shelton and they have a daughter named Rachel.

Joe’s family of eleven children included: Madgalene (1925-2013); Zedia (1928-1981); Jim (1930-2017); Sallie Mae (1932-1933 Twin); Annie Mae (1932-1933 Twin); Chester (1933-2019); Solomon (Living); George (1937-2014); Marie (1940-2023); Gladys (Living).

The Pierce family gratefully thanks all the hospice workers, family, and friends who helped in countless ways throughout Joe’s illness. The funeral will be handled by Petty Funeral Home in Atmore. Funeral services will be at the funeral home chapel at 1200 on Friday, 19 May 2023. The viewing hour will be at 1100. Interment will follow at the Pierce, Montgomery, Rabb Cemetery on Atmosphere Road.