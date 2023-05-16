Flight Cancellations Tonight At Pensacola Airport Due To Underground Fire, Lighting Failure

Additional flight cancellations at Pensacola International Airport are expected after sunset tonight, Tuesday, May 16, due to ongoing repairs to runway and taxiway lighting.

Flights arriving or departing from PNS during daylight hours are not expected to be impacted, but travelers are encouraged to check their flight status online at flypensacola.com/fly/flight-status. Any cancellation decisions are made by the individual airline.

Pensacola International Airport crews and contractors have been working diligently to bring the runway and taxiway lights back in service, and additional contractors will be engaged tomorrow to expedite repairs. Crews had to temporarily stop work this afternoon due to unsafe conditions caused by lightning.

The runway lighting outage was caused by an electrical fire that was discovered early Monday morning, located in an underground duct bank that routes the wires through the airfield electrical system. The electrical fire was contained to the underground duct bank and extinguished itself once the circuit was turned off.

Flights were also delayed or canceled Monday night.