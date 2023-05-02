A Mom Remembers Her Daughter As Search Continues For Molino Woman’s Killer

On Sunday afternoon, April 30, 2017, Anna Louise Brown was out for a jog on Gibson Road in Molino.

She never made it home.

Brown, 38, was found face down on the side of the road near the Alligator Creek bridge. She had been shot multiple times.

And her murderer remains on the run.

“Someone decided to take matters into their own hands and took Anna Brown’s life away from her, her two kids, her parents, siblings, extended family and many friends and acquaintances. That horrific decision has been devastating to all of us,” Sue Brown wrote in a remembrance of her daughter on the sixth anniversary of her death. “That terrible act was not wrapped up in love, but came with a cloak of sinister, evil thoughts acted out by a weak minded, hateful individual.”

A nearby witness observed an older model silver vehicle drive past his residence. A short time later, the vehicle drove back past his residence again. Moments later the witness heard approximately six to eight gunshots.

The victim had recently finalized her divorce from her ex-husband Manuel De-Jesus Vega, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. A family member expressed concern to investigators about Vega due to him being both verbally and physically abusive.

Anna Brown’s murder was one of four cases that were the focus of retired certified law enforcement detectives during a two-day Cold Case Symposium hosted by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

