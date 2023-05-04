$4.7 Million Highway 29 Project In Century Remains At A Standstill Over A Water Pipe

Work on a $4.7 million Highway 29 construction in Century remains at a standstill weeks discovery of an unmapped water pipe that must be relocated.

Early this year, two northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane were closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street with traffic shifted into just two lanes. It was that a normal traffic pattern would return by the end of April, but that was put on hold until about the end of May.

What the Florida Department of Transportation termed an “unknown Town of Century water main” was discovered under the roadway during excavation. Two and a half weeks ago, FDOT told us that it should be relocated in about two weeks.

Construction on the resurfacing project will continue after the water main is relocated.

Century’s engineer said the problem pipe is a 2-inch water main, and there are no service disruptions anticipated during the work.

Pictured: Highway 29 traffic in Century remains at two lanes during a construction zone as seen Saturday afternoon, May 6. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.