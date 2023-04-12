Wahoos Foiled By Shuckers In 10 Innings

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos had the makings of a memorable win on Tuesday night in Biloxi, twice overcoming a deficit to take a 6-5 lead to the bottom of the 10th in the opener of their road series against the Shuckers.

Instead, Jackson Chourio showed why he is currently ranked the top prospect in Minor League Baseball. After hitting his first career Double-A homer in the fifth, the 19-year-old outfielder launched a walk-off two-run blast to send the Blue Wahoos to a 7-6 defeat.

The contest was a pitchers’ duel early, as Justin Jarvis took a perfect game into the fifth for Biloxi and M.D. Johnson fanned eight over 4.0 solid innings for Pensacola in his Double-A debut.

The Shuckers took a 4-0 lead on Chourio’s first homer in the fifth inning, but the Blue Wahoos jumped on the Biloxi bullpen in the seventh to tie the game. Paul McIntosh got Pensacola on the board with a solo homer before Griffin Conine brought home a pair with a two-run triple. José Devers tied the game when he reached on a throwing error, scoring Conine from third.

Biloxi reclaimed the lead in the seventh with an Isaac Collins RBI single, handing T.J. Shook (W, 1-0) a 5-4 lead going to the ninth. Down to their final strike with the bases loaded, the Blue Wahoos got a game-tying RBI single from Joe Rizzo before Devers was thrown out trying to score from second.

After a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning from Cristian Charle (L, 0-1) in his Double-A debut, the Blue Wahoos took their first lead in the 10th when Troy Johnston brought home Rizzo from third on a sacrifice fly. Charle got the first out of the 10th before Chourio blasted the walk-off homer beyond the center field wall.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Shuckers on Wednesday

written by Bill Vilona