Two Escambia, Florida, Residents Charged With Drug Trafficking In Atmore

April 12, 2023

Two Escambia County, Florida, residents have been charged with drug trafficking in Atmore.

Jovante Sacorria Ducree (pictured left), 30, and Artavian Marquis Jenkins, 34, were both charged with drug trafficking, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were booked in the Escambia County (Alabama) Detention Center.

Their arrests came after an Atmore police officer made a traffic stop for running a red light. The office reported detecting a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle When the vehicle was surged, Amore Police said they discovered 47.2 grams of a white rock substance that field tested positive for crack cocaine, 0.5 grams of a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine. eight grams of a green leafy substance that tested positive for marijuana, and a digital scale.

Both remained jailed without bond.

