Two Century Town Council Members Sworn In; First Fully Elected Council In Six Months

April 8, 2023

Good Friday was a good day for the Century Town Council. For the first time in over six months, there is a full house of five elected members on the town council.

Shelisa McCall and Alicia Johnson took their oaths of office and were sworn into office Friday evening.

MCall, in Seat 3, and Johnson, in Seat 4, had served on an interim basis since January and were both elected by a clear majority in a recent special election.

In late September 2022, Leonard White resigned from Seat 3 on the council, citing time constraints due to his job as correctional officer at the local prison. By the end of the year, the term of Seat 4 member James Smith expired. No one ran for two seats during the 2022 election, leading to the interim appointments.

The oaths of office were given on the Good Friday holiday because the town charter requires that council members be sworn in 10 days following a special election.

Pictured: Shelisa McCall (black dress) and Alicia Johnson (light-colored blouse) were sworn in to the Century Town Council Friday evening. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 