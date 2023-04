Tate Aggies Shut Out Fort Walton 3-0

The Tate Aggies shut out Fort Walton 3-0 Thursday evening.

Senior Drew Reaves and junior Bray Touchstone both had home runs for the Aggies. Complete game stats were not available at publication time.

Pictured: Drew Reaves (top) and Bray Touchstone (below) both had homers for the Tate Aggies Thursday evening. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.