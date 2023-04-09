Tate Aggies Drop Two In Tallahassee

The Tate Aggies dropped two games in Tallahassee, including one on the final play of the game.

Lincoln 4, Tate 3

The Tate Aggies lost to Lincoln 4-3 on the last play of the game Friday in Tallahassee.

Drew Reaves gave up three runs and five hits, striking out seven, in six and a third innings.

Frank Randall and Brayden Touchstone both went 2-3 for the Aggies. Reaves, Caden Kelly, and James Davis each added one hit for Tate.

Chiles 12, Tate 4

Chiles defeated the Tate Aggies 12-4 Saturday in Tallahassee. Complete stats were not available at publication time.

NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.