Tate Aggies Drop Two In Tallahassee
April 9, 2023
The Tate Aggies dropped two games in Tallahassee, including one on the final play of the game.
Lincoln 4, Tate 3
The Tate Aggies lost to Lincoln 4-3 on the last play of the game Friday in Tallahassee.
Drew Reaves gave up three runs and five hits, striking out seven, in six and a third innings.
Frank Randall and Brayden Touchstone both went 2-3 for the Aggies. Reaves, Caden Kelly, and James Davis each added one hit for Tate.
Chiles 12, Tate 4
Chiles defeated the Tate Aggies 12-4 Saturday in Tallahassee. Complete stats were not available at publication time.
NorthEscambia.com file photo, click to enlarge.
