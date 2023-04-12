T.R. Miller Slides Past Northview Varsity And JV (With Gallery)

April 12, 2023

T.R. Miller 3, Northview 2

The T.R. Miller Tigers slipped past Northview 3-2 Tuesday night in Bratt.

Cason Burkett went six innings, allowing three hits and three runs while striking out seven. Jamarkus Jefferson threw one inning in relief, striking out one.

Josh Landis led the Chiefs at the plate, going 2-3. Burkett, Jefferson, and Kaden Odom each added a hit for Northview.

Next up, Northview will host Chipley at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

T.R. Miller 3, Northview 0 (JV)

T.R. Miller defeated Northview 3-0 in junior varsity action Tuesday afternoon.

For a photo gallery, click or tap here.

Brodie Rhodes opened on the mound for Northview, giving up three hits and four runs in four innings while striking out nine. Jayden White closed with two innings, surrendering one hit and striking out four.

Bryant Mason and Luke Chavers had one hit apiece for the Chiefs.

Pictured: Northview Chiefs JV takes on T.R. Miller Tuesday afternoon in Bratt. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.


