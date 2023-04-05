Our Investigation Reveals More Details About Highway 29 Crash That Claimed Northview Senior

It’s been over two weeks since a wrong way driver caused a wreck on Highway 29 near Quintette Road that claimed that driver, along with the life of a vibrant Northview High School senior.

The wrong way driver’s vehicle burned following the crash at 12:41 a.m. March 17. According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Jason King, the driver has not yet been positively identified by investigators due to the fire. It’s not known how long a positive identification will take. He said drivers are not positively identified by a tag number or vehicle identification number (VIN), because there’s no way to know the vehicle owner was the person behind the wheel. Positive identification,, he said, can take time.

The young woman killed by the at-fault has been identified as 18-year old Kara Santorelli of Molino. She was set to attend prom last Saturday night and graduate in May from Northview. Instead, her memorial service was held at sunrise March 25 on Pensacola Beach. Northview honored her by planting a tree in her memory and naming her prom queen last Saturday night.

In the days following the wreck, NorthEscambia.com learned that a 911 caller reported the wrong way driver in Molino just moments before the collision. But there was no time for anyone to stop the driver.

Toxicology results are not back yet on the wrong way driver, so it’s important to note that troopers don’t know if they were under the influence of alcohol or any substance whatsoever. FHP did confirm to us that the vehicle did not leave a lounge that is located about a mile and half north of the crash scene.

“We know it was a wrong way driver; they had no association with the bar in question,” King said.

Our investigation found that the driver was first reported to be headed southbound in the northbound lanes a few miles further north.

For this story, NorthEscambia.com analyzed information from Escambia County Fire, EMS and Emergency Communications; the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office and from realtime audio recordings of the emergency radio traffic from Escambia County Fire and EMS.

While not graphic in nature, we must warn you that some readers may find the following details disturbing.

MARCH 17 TIMELINE

12:36 a.m. — Escambia County 911 received the first call reporting a wrong way driver headed south in the northbound lanes of Highway 29. As is protocol, Escambia County Emergency Communications, which dispatches only fire and EMS, transferred the call to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

12:40 a.m. — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office takes the information from the caller and dispatches deputies to the wrong way driver last reported on Highway 29 at Molino Road.

12:40 a.m. — Escambia County 911 received their first call reporting a head-on crash at the intersection of North Highway 29 and West Quintette Road.

12:41 a.m. — Multiple Escambia County Fire Rescue stations and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the crash. ECSO was already on the way due to the vehicle report. Initially, one ambulance was dispatched, along with the Molino, Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia County Fire Rescue and fire department supervisors.

12:46 a.m. — After traveling almost three miles north on Highway 29, the first fire truck was on scene. Engine 4 from Cantonment, arrived at 12:46 a.m. Engine 4 confirmed a fully involved vehicle fire in what was later determined to be the wrong-way vehicle.

12:49 a.m. — LifeFlight was dispatched to the scene, but was later canceled.

12:50 a.m. — The first Escambia County EMS unit arrived on scene.

RADIO TRAFFIC

Fire tones sound at 12:41 a.m.

“Head on collision. Possible entrapment, vehicle on fire, Highway 29 and West Quintette Road.”

“How many calls have you got on the vehicle fire,” Engine 4, front Cantonment, asks the dispatcher.

“I believe we have gotten multiple calls at this point in time. We have been receiving calls about a wrong way vehicle. This is going to be the same one going the wrong direction. Head-on collision. We are unsure if someone is inside the vehicle. We are checking on a helicopter,” the dispatcher replies. “EMS is right behind you.”

Engine 9 from the McDavid fire station was then added to the call, about a minute after the initial dispatch.

“Engine 4 arriving on scene, confirming we have a working vehicle fire, stretching a bumper line.” A bumper line is a firehose on the front of the truck, literally on the bumper, that is quickly deployable. “Establishing 29 command. I will advise on entrapment.”

Moments later Engine 4 advises, “Confirming we’ve got people in the car that’s on fire, and we’ve got heavy entrapment on the other vehicle as well.”

Squad 3, ECFR’s Special Operations team, is added to the call to assist.

LifeFlight lifts from Pensacola, responding to the scene. Firefighters state that they believe there was one person in burned, wrong way vehicle, and confirm that that person is a fatality. They advise there was only the single occupant in the second vehicle.

Soon, LifeFlight is canceled because there are no patients for transport.

We will continue to follow this story with any available updates.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.