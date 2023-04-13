NorthEscambia.com Publisher Named One Of Escambia County’s Most Influential People

The Pensacola Independent News has released their 2023 Inweekly Power List — their ranking of the most powerful and influential people in Escambia County.

Only one person that works primarily in the North Escambia area was named to the list — NorthEscambia.com publisher William Reynolds for the 11th consecutive year.

David Bear tops this year’s list.

To view this year’s Inweekly Power List edition, click here.

Pictured: David Bear was at the top of the 2023 Inweekly Power List. Courtesy image for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.