More Lifeguards For Escambia Beaches? Leaders React After Multiple Rescues (With Gallery)

Escambia County Fire Rescue responded to over a dozen water rescues in the last week — a few on Pensacola Beach but most on Perdido Key.

On Thursday, at least four people were transported to the hospital from Perdido Key.

There are no lifeguards on Perdido Key until Memorial Day; the federal government pays for Escambia County lifeguards on Johnson’s Beach.

That has led to discussion among county officials about adding more lifeguards on Perdido Key.

Photo Gallery: Lifeguards And Surfers On Pensacola Beach

“We have never provided lifeguards at our very small footprint access points on Perdido Key–although we do have signage warning of dangerous rip currents,” Commissioner Jeff Bergosh wrote on his blog “With miles and miles of Federal, State, and privately owned beaches out there–we have a total of a little over 500 feet of publicly accessible, county owned beaches for use. So our (county) footprint is miniscule out there juxtaposed with the miles and miles of shoreline controlled by others. Nevertheless– We will be adding signage explaining that no lifeguards are present and swimmers must ‘Swim at their own risk’ at our access points in the weeks ahead. We will also add additional flagpoles at each access point and will have our fire station’s crew add the appropriate flag daily at our access points for visitor awareness.”

“When people go out to those beaches, they swim at their own peril,” Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore said. “But we do have signage out there for people to understand rip currents. We have a flag system to understand what the conditions are.”

“We all must know our limitations–and must do our best to inform visitors of these dangers,” Bergosh added.

Escambia County offers the following information about rip currents:

Rip currents are the greatest danger to beach patrons and account for more than 80 percent of water rescues performed by surf rescue lifeguards. Rip currents cause more deaths each year than shark attacks do each decade. The best defense against drowning is knowing how to swim. Swimming in a pool is not the same as swimming at a surf beach with crashing waves, winds and dangerous currents. The conditions in the Gulf of Mexico can change very quickly, and you should be a strong swimmer before entering the water.

What is a Rip Current?

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that are caused by breaks in the sandbar just offshore. Currents flowing away from the coast move fastest where the sandbar is reduced or not present and the water is deeper. Always swim near a lifeguard and ask them where it is safest to swim. If lifeguards are not present, attempt to stay on the sandbars and avoid the area between sandbars where the water color is typically darker. Avoid swimming near piers and jetties where permanent rip currents are present.

How to Escape

If you become caught in a rip current, escape by swimming sideways to the direction the current is pulling you, or parallel to shore. If you cannot swim out of the rip or the current is too strong, go with the flow offshore and the rip current will weaken. Then, swim back to shore at an angle away from the rip current.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.