Missing, Endangered Man Last Seen Near McDavid

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was searching for a missing, endangered last seen early Saturday morning near McDavid.

Benjamin Haritos, 34, was last seen in the 10,000 block of North Highway 29, near Cotton Creek Road. He was wearing a white t-shirt, and black and red jogging pants. He is 5-feet, 7-inches tall and 155 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the ECSO at (850) 436-920.