McIntosh Slams Blue Wahoos To 12-7 Win

Blue Wahoos catcher Paul McIntosh was the team’s second-best power hitter during the Blue Wahoos’ memorable past season.

He showed that pop in the second game of 2023 with one big, first-inning swing and cannon ball grand slam into the stadium’s Pepsi Pirate Deck area, igniting the Blue Wahoos’ 12-7 victory Saturday night against the Montgomery Biscuits.

And then, more flares followed in the air with the traditional Saturday, post-game fireworks display, completing the night before another sellout crowd at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

McIntosh, who went 3-for-4 with four RBI and scored a run, was among four Blue Wahoos players with multiple hits in the game. He bombed a 95 mile-per-hour fastball with 113 mph exit speed that carried 440 feet into the right-center berm area. It was part of Pensacola’s 8-0 lead into the fifth inning.

With the win, the Blue Wahoos evened the season-opening, weekend series on a night when star prospect Eury Pérez had a rocky end to his start on the mound.

Perez struck out the side in the first inning, got a double-play to end the second inning, then retired six of the next seven batters.

But in the fifth, he gave up a leadoff home run to Biscuits catcher Logan Driscoll, then two walked a pair and didn’t record an out in the inning.

He was lifted when right fielder Dane Myers dropped a fly ball that led to two more runs scored. Pérez finished with four innings pitched, three hits, one earned run, three walks and five strikeouts.

Through four innings, the Blue Wahoos had eight runs on eight hits and eight of the nine hitters in the batting order had reached base. Seven different runners scored.

It was that kind of start in a game that lasted 3 hours, 13 minutes, and had nine pitchers used.

The season-opening, weekend series concludes Sunday with the Blue Wahoos’ Patrick Monteverde going against Montgomery’s Cole Wilcox.

Written by Bill Vilona, photo by Nino Mendez/Pensacola Blue Wahoos.