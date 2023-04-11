Man With 48 Prior Convictions Gets 30 Years On Firearm Charge

April 11, 2023

A career criminal that opened fire after becoming angry about a car that cut in front of him at a lounge and opened fire has been sentenced to state prison.

Christopher Alexander Sidener was sentenced to 30 years for being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

Jude Linda Nobles found that Sidener qualified as a habitual felony offender and imposed the maximum 30 year sentence. Nobiles cited Sidener’s 48 previous criminal convictions and the clear danger that he posed to the community.

In March of 2022, Sidener became angry and opened fire while in the drive through lane at Chaser’s Lounge and Liquor Store, because a car cut in front of him, according to the State Attorney’s Office and law enforcement.

