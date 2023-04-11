Man Charged With Cantonment Stabbing Around The Corner From Active Crime Scene

A Cantonment man has been charged with a Thursday night stabbing that occurred literally just around the corner from where a large Escambia County Sheriff’s Office presence was investigating a drive-by shooting.

Tommie Lee Bonner, Jr., 52, was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

Deputies were on scene of the shooting off Shepherd Street when they received a call of a cutting victim in the 100 block of Calloway Street. Deputies arrived to find the victim in the ground saying he was stabbed, pointing toward Lewis Street. Bonner was located at the corner of Calloway and Lewis Streets and taken into custody. A folding knife was located nearby, according to an arrest report.

The victim suffered injuries to his thigh and chest that were consistent with being cut with a knife, the report states.

According to the report, a witness said he saw Bonner and the victim fighting near the street. The victim tried to get away, but Bonner followed. The witness said he then saw Bonner on top of the victim making stabbing motions.

According to the ECSO, Bonner and the victim are nextdoor neighbors.

The ECSO said the stabbing was unrelated to the shooting.