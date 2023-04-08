John Robert Coleman

John Robert Coleman, 68 of Byrneville, FL passed away on April 6, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Atmore, AL. to the late John Bob and Mae Lyvonne Davis Coleman on March 26, 1955. He was a retired machine operator from Stone Container Corporation. He was a lifetime member of Poplar Dell Baptist Church, an avid fisherman, Alabama Football Fan and Nascar Fan. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sister Patricia Coleman Jernigan.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Peggy Tabers Coleman of Byrneville, FL; one son John Bob (Crystal) Coleman of Byrneville, FL; one daughter Freedom Key (Brian Piechocki) of Atmore, AL. Three brothers Glen (Charlene) Coleman of Brewton, AL; Donald (Margaret) Coleman of Byrneville, FL; Daniel (Becky) Coleman of Milton, FL and one sister Cathy (Milton) Ray of Wichita Falls, TX. Four grandchildren John, Elizabeth, Gabriel and Grayson.

Funeral services will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Poplar Dell Baptist Church with Bro. Mitch Herring officiating. Interment fill follow in Poplar Dell Baptist Church Cemetery.

Active pallbearers will be Michael Key, Brian Piechocki, Glen Coleman, Mike Beals, Jeffery Morris and Eddie Goodwin.

Visitation will be held Monday, April 10, 2023 from 1 PM until service time at 2 p.m. at Poplar Dell Baptist Church.