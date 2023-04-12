Jay Man Tried To Crash Into Woman’s Car In Century With Her Kids Inside, ECSO Says

A Jay man was arrested after allegedly trying multiple times in Century to crash his vehicle into a woman’s vehicle with her children inside.

Bodie Lee Gibson , 30, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and three counts of child neglect, all domestic violence related felonies.

The victim was at Whataburger on North Century Boulevard to drop off three children with a friend when Gibson arrived and asked to buy food for the children. While Gibson was giving food to the children in the car, he told the victim that he was taking the children, according to an arrest report. The victim refused to allow him to take the the children due to him having no license and appearing intoxicated, she said.

She drove her vehicle around Whataburger and Gibson drove at her from the opposite direction, coming at her head-on, and then blocking the exit, the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said. She drove to a nearby gas station when she reported he tried to hit her vehicle again. He then followed her closely on Highway 29 before turning off toward Jay, the report states.

Deputies said witnesses corroborated the allegations.