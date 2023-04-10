Jay Man Charged With Twice Stealing From Sporting Goods Retailer, Returning Items For A Refund

A Jay man is accused of twice stealing merchandise from a Pensacola sporting goods store and then returning them for a refund.

Brooks Leon Wolfe, 39, was charged with two counts of retail petit theft and two felony counts of dealing in stolen property. He was released on a $15,000 bond.

On January 17, Wolfe entered Academy Sports and Outdoors on North Davis Highway empty handed, according to investigators. He then took a Gerber Strongarm knife worth $86.03 and a CenterPoint rifle scope valued at $59.97 off the shelves and took them to the customer service desk for a refund, his arrest report states. Since he did not have a receipt, he was given a card with a $146 store credit. Deputies said he provided his driver’s license to customer service in order to obtain the store credit.

On January 24, he returned to Academy Sports and took a Yeti cooler, deer camera and a knife valued at a total of $338.61 and again received store credit, investigators said. He later came back and made a purchase with the store credit of $187, for a total alleged theft of $525.61. Again, he had provided his driver’s license in order to receive the store credit.

Wolfe was arrested March 31 at a business on Longleaf Drive.