Investigation Continues Into Cantonment Drive-by Shooting

April 11, 2023

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to investigate a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Cantonment.

The woman was in her vehicle outside a home on Sheppard Street near Lincoln Street about 9 p.m. Thursday when she was shot in the face during the drive-by, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. She was transported by Escambia County EMS to a Pensacola hospital as a “trauma alert”. An update on her condition was not available.

According to the ECSO, she had just pulled up to her residence when multiple vehicles were struck by gunfire.

As of late Monday, there had been no arrests in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP or the ECSO at (850) 436-9620.

A man has been arrested for a stabbing that occurred in the same neighborhood about an hour later, but deputies said it was not related. Read more…

Pictured: The scene in Cantonment Thursday night after a woman was shot in the face during a drive-by shooting and one person was stabbed. Photos contest WEAR 3 for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds 

 