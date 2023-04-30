Here Are This Week’s Road Construction Trouble Zones

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Escambia County:

U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, May 1, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, May 1, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. Interstate 10 (I-10) Escambia County Welcome Center – The truck parking lot at the Escambia County Interstate 10 Welcome Center, located at mile marker four, will be temporarily closed until summer when the Welcome Center improvements are complete. The front and middle car parking lots are open.

East Nine Mile Road (U.S. 90A) Roadway Improvements from Chemstrand Road to East of Baldridge Drive – The bicycle lanes are temporarily closed to allow crews to widen the turn lanes and construct new five-foot bicycle lanes. In addition, the speed limit on this section of East Nine Mile Road has been reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph as vehicles and bicycles will share the roadway. The closure and speed limit reduction will be in place until the project is complete next summer.

· Pensacola Boulevard (U.S. 29) Resurfacing from Brent Lane (State Road (S.R.) 296) to North of I-10 – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures and intermittent turn lane closures Sunday, April 30 through Thursday, May 4 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as crews place thermoplastic pavement markings on the roadway.

Lillian Highway (S.R. 298) Resurfacing from North of U.S. 98 to East of Fairfield Drive (S.R. 727) and Lillian Highway at Blue Angel Parkway (S.R. 173) – Drivers will encounter shoulder and lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder construction.

Drivers will encounter shoulder and lane closures on Lillian Highway, between U.S. 98 and Blue Angel Parkway, Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Crews will be performing drainage and shoulder construction. Navy Boulevard (S.R. 295) Resurfacing from North of the Bayou Grande Bridge to Gulf Beach Highway/Barrancas Avenue (S.R. 292) – Drivers will encounter alternating nightly lane closures from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, April 30. Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway.

Drivers will encounter alternating nightly lane closures from Barrancas Avenue to the Bayou Grande Bridge between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., beginning Sunday, April 30. Crews will be milling and resurfacing the roadway. U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) Resurfacing between Henry Street and Cottage Street in Century - Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through May. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone.

- Drivers on U.S. 29 (North Century Boulevard) will encounter a lane shift and lane closures through May. The two U.S. 29 northbound travel lanes and the center turn lane will be closed between Hatties Boulevard and East Cottage Street. During the closure, one northbound and one southbound lane will remain open using the current southbound travel lanes. Signage will be in place to safely direct drivers through the work zone. Sorrento Road (S.R. 292) Resurfacing from the Theo Baars Bridge to Bauer Road - Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures, between Innerarity Point Road and Bauer Road, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30 through Thursday, May 4. Crews will be performing paving operations.

- Drivers may encounter intermittent lane closures, between Innerarity Point Road and Bauer Road, from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Sunday, April 30 through Thursday, May 4. Crews will be performing paving operations. Davis Highway Routine Maintenance at Olive Road – Drivers will encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, May 1 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. to install an overhead sign.

Santa Rosa County:

U.S. 98 (S.R. 30/Gulf Breeze Parkway/Navarre Parkway) Resurfacing of select areas from Abercrombie Road to Calle De Palencia Street - Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities.

- Drivers on U.S. 98 (Navarre Parkway), between S.R. 87 and Calle De Palencia Street, may encounter intermittent nightly lane closures from 8:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. as crews perform construction activities. U.S. 98 Pensacola Bay Bridge Replacement – Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, May 1, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach.

Drivers will encounter alternating lane closures on the Pensacola Bay Bridge Sunday, April 30 through Saturday, May 6 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. as crews perform striping work. On Tuesday, May 1, U.S. 98 westbound (Gulf Breeze to Pensacola) will have lane closures beginning at 10 p.m. due to Bands on the Beach. U.S. 90 Bridge Replacement over Simpson River – Widening of the westbound bridge over Simpson River has been completed. The westbound structure now supports two westbound lanes, two eastbound lanes, and dedicated bike lanes. Drivers may encounter temporary and intermittent lane closures on the bridge for crews to address any maintenance issues that may arise. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone.

Widening of the westbound bridge over Simpson River has been completed. The westbound structure now supports two westbound lanes, two eastbound lanes, and dedicated bike lanes. Drivers may encounter temporary and intermittent lane closures on the bridge for crews to address any maintenance issues that may arise. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit is 35 mph throughout the work zone. U.S. 98 Widening from Bayshore Road to Portside Drive – Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: Median and turn-lane closures from Bayshore Road to Tiger Point Drive. Intermittent lane closures and additional median closures between S.R. 281 and Bayshore Road Sunday, April 30, through Friday, May 5, from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for stormwater drainage improvements and paving operations.

Motorists will encounter the following traffic impacts: I-10 Resurfacing from S.R. 281 (Avalon Boulevard) to East of S.R. 87 – Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 for paving operations.

Motorists will encounter nighttime east and westbound lane closures Monday, May 1 through Friday, May 5 for paving operations. U.S. 98 Corridor Improvement near Navarre Beach Causeway – Motorists will encounter nighttime lane closures Monday, May 1 and Thursday, May 4 for construction activities.

All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather.