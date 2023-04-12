Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant Resigns

Longtime Flomaton Mayor Dewey Bondurant resigned from office Tuesday afternoon.

Bondurant cited medical advice as the reason for his resignation, which was effective immediately.

Mayor pro tem and council member Jim Johnson will temporarily serve as mayor. It was not immediately clear what the town’s next step will be, but it appears they will appoint a mayor to serve out the rest of Bondurant’s term. If that should be Johnson, the council will also be tasked with replacing him on the council.

Bondurant was elected to a fifth term in 2020.

NorthEscambia.com photo.