FHP Chase Ends With Two Felons Back Behind Bars

April 14, 2023

Troopers attempted to stop a Nissan Altima for reckless driving at a high rate of speed on Mobile Highway. The Altima had a tag from another vehicle, and the driver was weaving in and out of traffic, and passing in the median.

State troopers activated emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as 28-year old Cordrell Devontrius Hayes, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Pine Forest Road. A trooper conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, with both the driver and passenger fleeing on foot.

FHP said Hayes discarded a loaded 9mm pistol from his waistband while being ordered to stop.

“Failing to stop and uncertain if he had any more weapons, the state trooper deployed his taser which was effective in gaining compliance from the driver roughly 200 yards from the vehicles,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “The driver was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.”

Another trooper and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to capture the passenger, identified as 24-year old Dakota Robert Downs.

Hayes was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Downs was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and introduction of contraband into a jail.

FHP said state troopers located two guns, 30 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of marijuana.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 