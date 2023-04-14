FHP Chase Ends With Two Felons Back Behind Bars

Troopers attempted to stop a Nissan Altima for reckless driving at a high rate of speed on Mobile Highway. The Altima had a tag from another vehicle, and the driver was weaving in and out of traffic, and passing in the median.

State troopers activated emergency lights and sirens and attempted to stop the vehicle. The driver, later identified as 28-year old Cordrell Devontrius Hayes, was traveling northbound in the southbound lanes near Pine Forest Road. A trooper conducted a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, with both the driver and passenger fleeing on foot.

FHP said Hayes discarded a loaded 9mm pistol from his waistband while being ordered to stop.

“Failing to stop and uncertain if he had any more weapons, the state trooper deployed his taser which was effective in gaining compliance from the driver roughly 200 yards from the vehicles,” FHP Lt. Jason King said. “The driver was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.”

Another trooper and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies were able to capture the passenger, identified as 24-year old Dakota Robert Downs.

Hayes was charged with reckless driving, fleeing and eluding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving without a license.

Downs was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, cocaine trafficking, resisting arrest without violence, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and introduction of contraband into a jail.

FHP said state troopers located two guns, 30 grams of cocaine and 10 grams of marijuana.