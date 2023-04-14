Escambia Man Wins $1 Million On Scratch-Off Ticket Sold In Beulah

April 14, 2023

An Escambia County man has claimed a $1 million scratch-off lottery prize from a ticket purchased on Nine Mile Road.

Earl Evans, bought the Florida Lottery Gold Rush Limited scratch-off ticket at Publix at Nine Mile and Beulah Road. The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning scratch-off ticket.

The $20 scratch-off game was launched in September 2021 and features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 