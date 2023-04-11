Escambia Fire Lt. Steve Bode Retires After 32 Years

Escambia County Fire Rescue Lt. Richard “Steve” Bode has retired after 32 years of service to Escambia County.

Bode began his career with Escambia County in November of 1989 as a part-time EMS paramedic and went full-time on March 5, 1990. Bode transitioned to Escambia County Fire Rescue in 2000 as a Fire Lieutenant, where he served most of his tenure. During his time with ECFR, he remained a part-time paramedic for EMS for an additional 15 years.

Throughout his public safety career, Bode has worked during multiple emergency activations, including mutual aides, hurricanes, tornadoes, oil spills, ice storms, floods, the COVID-19 pandemic and several other local disasters affecting the citizens of Escambia County.

He attained his fire officer certification and has served as an alternate or acting battalion chief. He has spent many years mentoring and training fire personnel in basic and advanced life-saving emergency medical care and certifying paramedics in advance airway and critical care.

During his career, Bode responded to cardiac arrest events and other complicated medical emergencies. During one of those calls, he is credited with saving the life of a Navy pilot that was struck by a vehicle on Perdido Beach. The pilot remains in contact with Bode.

“Lt. Bode has had an amazing career stretching beyond his time as a career firefighter,” said Deputy Fire Chief Paul Williams. “Beyond being hired by ECFR, Steve was a volunteer firefighter at our Pensacola Beach fire station. In addition to the lives he’s saved, he has numerous surf rescues as well. Steve was also known for his abilities as a paramedic, having saved numerous lives in that capacity. His many, many years of service and talent will leave a void in the organization. We wish Steve the best in his well-deserved retirement.”