Escambia County Websites Down Tonight For Internet Upgrade

Escambia County’s websites are expected to be down for about an hour tonight beginning at 8 p.m.

The county’s information technology department will be performing upgrades to the county’s internet connection.

Escambia County IT will upgrade the internet connection speeds from one to two gigabits.

During the upgrade process, all county-owned websites, including main MyEscambia.com site, the library, property appraiser and ECAT, will be unavailable to the public.